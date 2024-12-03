ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Boosted by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 225.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,160,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,556,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.40. 150,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,599. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.81 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

