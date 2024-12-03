AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy Sells 500 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total value of $127,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,354.72. This represents a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APPF stock traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AppFolio by 10.1% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 351,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 31.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 228,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,800,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

