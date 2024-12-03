Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
