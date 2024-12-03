ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 0.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $142.30 and last traded at $141.30. 884,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,477,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 4.71.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ARM by 551.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ARM by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in ARM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 238,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

