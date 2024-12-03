ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 75,126 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,319,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,126 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 1.87% of C4 Therapeutics worth $7,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 89.3% in the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,880,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,865 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,677,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 830,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,920,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 920,627 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $881,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $303.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.35% and a negative return on equity of 42.45%. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

