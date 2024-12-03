ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Grows Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $129,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

