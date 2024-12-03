ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $11.30 Million Holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 3.13% of Honest worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honest by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 846,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honest by 706.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 627,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Honest by 68.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Honest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 268,600 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 107,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $754,647.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 517,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,630,205.61. This trade represents a 17.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. The trade was a 18.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,634,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,671. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $8.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

