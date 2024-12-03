ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,181 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 22,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 43.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

