ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New $890,000 Investment in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Orion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,647,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 954,398 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,556,000 after purchasing an additional 210,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 20.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 198,182 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of Orion stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.01 million. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Orion’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Orion Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

