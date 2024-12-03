ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 231,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Envista by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 125,861 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Envista by 203.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 44.5% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 193,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $25.64.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 53.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

