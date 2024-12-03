ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 5,140 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $227,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MSGE opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.39. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 261.70%. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, EVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,306.56. This trade represents a 32.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

