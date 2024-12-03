Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Short Interest Update

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORTGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Artivion by 210.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. RW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion in the second quarter valued at $253,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,481.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. Artivion has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

