Ascent Group LLC Acquires 5,135 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,834,000 after buying an additional 5,308,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 763,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 426,114 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IGEB stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

