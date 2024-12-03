Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $214.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

