Ascent Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,273.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.