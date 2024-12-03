Ascent Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 142,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 544.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 244,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 183,467 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.02.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

