Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.2 %

NSC opened at $272.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.57. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $277.60.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total transaction of $13,138,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,819.10. This represents a 59.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $255.00 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $276.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

