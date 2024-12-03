Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.60

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Asia Dragon Stock Down 0.1 %

Asia Dragon stock traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 423.52 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,009.52 and a beta of 0.50. Asia Dragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.60 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Asia Dragon Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

