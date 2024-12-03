Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.60

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Asia Dragon Stock Down 0.1 %
Asia Dragon stock traded down GBX 0.48 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 423.52 ($5.36). The stock had a trading volume of 74,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 411.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £662.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,009.52 and a beta of 0.50. Asia Dragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 321.60 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445 ($5.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Asia Dragon Company Profile
