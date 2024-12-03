ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASMIY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ASM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

ASMIY opened at $540.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $577.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.16. ASM International has a 52-week low of $465.65 and a 52-week high of $813.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.23). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $855.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

