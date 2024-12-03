ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

ATA Creativity Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $31.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

