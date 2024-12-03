Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,836 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $81,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $17,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,635,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,475,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 512,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATMU. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.