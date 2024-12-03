Atom Investors LP Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 108.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

