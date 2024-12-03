ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS) Short Interest Up 10.2% in November

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 238,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ATS by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ATS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,602,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ATS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

ATS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 107,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,933. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.15. ATS has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.08.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

