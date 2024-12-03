Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 126,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,458,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

The company has a market cap of $832.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

