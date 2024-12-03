Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,100 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,773,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after buying an additional 5,478,706 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 442,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 216,278 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.6% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 185,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $867.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.