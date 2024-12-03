Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum Stock Performance
Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40.
About Autoneum
