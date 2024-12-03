Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $165.87 during trading hours on Tuesday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under body and battery shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel and floor insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

