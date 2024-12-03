AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $1,137,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 592.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,979,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,178.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,121.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,037.24. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,510.00 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,038.00 to $3,125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

