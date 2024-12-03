Bamco Inc. NY Buys 222 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 590.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.4% during the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after buying an additional 498,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $320.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.00. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $234.01 and a 52 week high of $322.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

