Bamco Inc. NY Takes Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,109,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 271,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.22 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also

