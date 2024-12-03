BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,200 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 983,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,367,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BDORY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 553,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,993. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

