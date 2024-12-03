Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 596,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.
BMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
BMRC opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is -116.28%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
