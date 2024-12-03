Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of OZK opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.16. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,223,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,566,000 after buying an additional 1,041,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 124.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 942,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 196.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 980,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,195,000 after acquiring an additional 812,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Featured Articles

