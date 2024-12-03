Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 192,421.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,980,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hubbell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Hubbell by 30.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after purchasing an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.11.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $457.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $295.90 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $446.29 and a 200 day moving average of $404.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,553.40. This represents a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

