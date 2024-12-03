Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. 75,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. THOR Industries has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 571.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 46.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in THOR Industries by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About THOR Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.