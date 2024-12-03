Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) Files 8-K with the SEC Detailing Strategic Financial Initiatives

Blue Star Foods Corp. recently submitted an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, dated December 3, 2024, outlining significant financial developments. Blue Star Foods Corp., a Delaware-based company listed under the trading symbol BSFC on the Nasdaq Capital Market, shared details regarding its recent financial activities aimed at optimizing its strategies.

Get alerts:

The filing highlighted that on November 19, 2024, Blue Star Foods Corp. filed a resale registration statement on Form S-1, which was subsequently declared effective on November 27, 2024. This registration statement was filed following a registration rights agreement with certain investors. In August 2024, as part of the company’s strategic initiatives, Blue Star Foods Corp. closed a private placement offering by issuing promissory notes totaling $550,000. The registration rights agreement formed part of this private placement offering.

Investors are now granted the right to convert their outstanding and unpaid principal and interest into shares of the company’s common stock at a conversion price of $1.50 per share, subject to adjustments. These actions signify the company’s dedication to enhancing its financial strategies while upholding a strong and stable fiscal outlook.

At the conclusion of the filing, John Keeler, Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, signed on December 3, 2024, endorsing the strategic financial steps taken by the company to ensure financial stability and growth.

This disclosure underscores Blue Star Foods Corp.’s commitment to achieving financial objectives while maintaining a sound fiscal position.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Blue Star Foods’s 8K filing here.

About Blue Star Foods

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

Featured Articles