BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.0 million-$279.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.6 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $34.37. 2,637,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. BOX has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,135. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.