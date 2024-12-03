Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 838,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,155.0 days.
Breville Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at C$22.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.61. Breville Group has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.
Breville Group Company Profile
