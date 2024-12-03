Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,500 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 838,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,155.0 days.

Breville Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVILF remained flat at C$22.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.61. Breville Group has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.00.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

