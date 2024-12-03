BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.73 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,862,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

BEP opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.18 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -173.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

