BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,587 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Exelon by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 117,532 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

