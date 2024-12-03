BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.83.

AXON stock opened at $636.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.02 and a twelve month high of $652.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a PEG ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total value of $12,966,775.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares in the company, valued at $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $61,043,370. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

