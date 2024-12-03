BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,283 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $416,111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 11.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after buying an additional 128,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,437,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $158,300,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 696,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $172.95 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

