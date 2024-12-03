BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 682,500 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,807,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in KE by 203.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after buying an additional 4,340,517 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in KE by 180.3% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,268,000 after buying an additional 2,694,260 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of KE by 1,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 2,165,863 shares during the period. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in shares of KE by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 5,070,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,206 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE stock opened at $19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of -0.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

