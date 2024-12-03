Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,198,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,047 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after buying an additional 1,501,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 396,242 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,218.16. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $320.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.