Brokerages Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $14.00

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alector from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Alector from $16.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Alector has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.33 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. Analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alector by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alector by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 146,015 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alector by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

