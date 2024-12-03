Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Target Price at $149.93

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.93.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,136,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,049,000 after buying an additional 170,339 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 54,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,276,000 after purchasing an additional 198,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.