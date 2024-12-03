BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,079,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.8 days.
BT Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 89,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,417. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.
BT Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BT Group
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.