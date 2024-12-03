BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,079,900 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 5,275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.8 days.

BT Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BTGOF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 89,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,417. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

