BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BV Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BV Financial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 161.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 567,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,325 shares during the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BVFL stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. BV Financial has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $196.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.69.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. BV Financial had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.