BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $12.00. BW LPG shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 179,319 shares.

BW LPG Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BW LPG

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth $2,365,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,598,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BW LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BW LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

