Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 111,300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 348.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

