Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 400.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,555 shares of company stock worth $4,721,336 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.